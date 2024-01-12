Fitinspiration: Karishma Tanna aces ‘pincha mayurasana’ like a boss

Karishma Tanna, the vibrant and popular television actress, recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her fitness routine through her Instagram handle. In a burst of gym enthusiasm, she shared a couple of photos showcasing her prowess in the challenging Pincha Mayurasana. Dressed in a striking red backless sports bra paired with crisp white shorts, Karishma radiated both style and fitness goals.

With her hair playfully fashioned into a top-knotted hairbun and a refreshing no-makeup look, Karishma exuded natural confidence and authenticity. The snapshots not only captured the essence of her workout but also reflected her dedication to health and well-being.

In her caption, she humorously quipped, “Way to pinch mayurasan, Yoga se hi hoga,” indicating that she believes in the transformative power of yoga to elevate both the body and the spirit. Karishma Tanna’s joyful approach to fitness is undoubtedly contagious, making her Instagram posts not just about workouts but a celebration of embracing a healthy and balanced lifestyle with a touch of fun.

About Pincha Mayurasana

Pincha Mayurasana, or Forearm Stand, is another invigorating yoga pose that offers a multitude of physical and mental benefits. This inversion posture strengthens the arms, shoulders, and upper back, promoting better posture and overall upper body strength. Pincha Mayurasana also engages the core muscles, contributing to improved stability and balance. As an inversion, this pose increases blood flow to the brain, enhancing concentration, focus, and mental clarity. It is known to alleviate stress and anxiety while providing a sense of rejuvenation. Additionally, Pincha Mayurasana helps open the shoulders and chest, counteracting the effects of prolonged periods of sitting and hunching over. Regular practice of this pose can boost self-confidence and build resilience, making it a valuable addition to a well-rounded yoga practice.