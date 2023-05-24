From Kedarnath to Cannes: Sara Ali Khan's beautiful journey

Ever since the time Sara Ali Khan started with her journey in the entertainment space, it has been a fantastic and wonderful experience indeed for the audience. Well, this time, it's about reflecting how she's embracing her beautiful journey from Kedarnath to Cannes

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful and glamourous actress in the Hindi entertainment space. For the unversed, the diva started her career in the year 2018 with Kedarnath alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and well ever since then, given the kind of success and prosperity that she’s already achieved in her career now, we can certainly say it out loud and clear that she’s done well for herself. The past few years have been quite nice and amazing on a professional front for Sara Ali Khan and well, the journey ahead is only going to get bigger and better. Her fan following and popularity needs no introduction in the real sense of the term and well, that’s why, she certainly makes the most of her fandom and how. Right now, she’s in Cannes and has kept us engaged with her fun content from the venue

Check out the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life:

When it comes to giving her fans a nice sneak-peek into her personal life, Sara Ali Khan loves to give her fans a glimpse of her special diaries. Well, guess what’s the latest that’s happening in Sara Ali Khan’s life right now? In a new video shared from her end, Sara Ali Khan talks about the lovely food that’s present at the festival and how she has had a beautiful journey from Kedarnath to Cannes. Not just that, she also hilariously jokes about becoming so far after eating that she might not even fit inside the car. LOL, right? Here you go –

Work Front:

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke that’s set to release in cinemas soon. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com