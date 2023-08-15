ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

"Gadar 2" continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena, once again captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Scroll below to check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Aug,2023 16:20:16
"Gadar 2" continues to stir hearts as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel pose with Indian Army 842875

The echoes of Anil Sharma’s 2001 classic “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” continue to resonate as the much-anticipated sequel, “Gadar 2,” takes the spotlight. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena, once again captivating audiences with their on-screen chemistry. Utkarsh Sharma will also return, reprising his role as Jeete, in a narrative set against the backdrop of the 1970s.

The film’s compelling storyline and the power-packed performances have propelled “Gadar 2” to a remarkable milestone, crossing 130 crores at the box office. As the movie garners the recognition it rightfully deserves, a recent picture has taken the internet by storm. The image showcases Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel proudly posing alongside the Indian Army, creating a powerful and resonant visual.

Arriving just ahead of Independence Day, the viral photograph infuses a sense of patriotism and pride, amplifying the already profound emotions viewers hold for their country. The image not only symbolizes the cinematic journey of “Gadar 2” but also encapsulates the spirit of unity and admiration for the armed forces, aligning perfectly with the ethos of the upcoming national celebration.

Check out picture-

As “Gadar 2” continues its triumphant journey, both at the box office and in the hearts of its audience, the poignant image of the stars alongside the Indian Army serves as a stirring reminder of the film’s resonant message and its alignment with the sentiments of the nation.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Continues To Beat Akshay Kumar 842766
Gadar 2 vs. OMG 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Continues To Beat Akshay Kumar
“The Volume Of Success Has Taken Us By Surprise,” Director Anil Sharma Speaks On The Massive Success Of Gadar 2 842753
“The Volume Of Success Has Taken Us By Surprise,” Director Anil Sharma Speaks On The Massive Success Of Gadar 2
Budgeted At A Meagre Rs 60 Crores, Gadar 2 Will Break The Records Of Pathaan 842670
Budgeted At A Meagre Rs 60 Crores, Gadar 2 Will Break The Records Of Pathaan
“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read 842632
“Stop bodybuilding…concentrate on acting,” Sunny Deol’s advice to new gen actors, read
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady 842630
Box Office showdown: Gadar 2 earns whopping 131 crore, Jailer to cross 100 crore mark, OMG 2 looks steady
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Latest Stories
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns 'Witch' In Black Gown 842893
Shruti Haasan Embraces Gothic Look As She Turns ‘Witch’ In Black Gown
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil 'Fighter' motion poster on Independence Day 843040
Blockbuster Trio: Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil Kapoor unveil ‘Fighter’ motion poster on Independence Day
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider 842915
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider
Taali: Gauri Sawant Deserved Better Than This 843037
Taali: Gauri Sawant Deserved Better Than This
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre's joyful reunion brings 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer 841334
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre’s joyful reunion brings ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee 842907
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Read Latest News