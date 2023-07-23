Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma look intense in rugged avatars in new motion poster

The much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster hit, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is all set to hit the big screens this Independence Day! Titled ‘Gadar 2’, the film promises to be a power-packed extravaganza, filled with action, drama, and romance. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, the movie features the iconic Sunny Deol, who reprises his role as Tara Singh, and the talented Ameesha Patel, returning as Sakina.

Anticipation for Gadar 2 has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel once again. The original Gadar, released in 2001, had broken numerous box office records and left an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences across the nation. Now, as the release date approaches, expectations are soaring, and cinephiles are eagerly counting down the days to witness the magic unfold on the silver screen.

The film’s trailer, which was released recently, has already taken social media by storm, garnering millions of views within hours. The captivating narrative and soul-stirring dialogues have struck an emotional chord with fans, making ‘Gadar 2’ one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Earlier the makers shared their motion poster on social media too.

The excitement for ‘Gadar 2’ continues to soar as Zee Studios, the production house behind the much-anticipated film, recently unveiled the official motion poster on their Instagram handle. The poster features the iconic character Tara Singh, portrayed by the legendary Sunny Deol, who is ready to face any challenge that comes his way in order to protect his nation and family. The caption accompanying the poster reads, “Apne desh aur parivaar ki raksha ke liye, har chunauti ka samna karne ke liye taiyaar hai Tara Singh!. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

The motion poster also highlights the special bond between Tara Singh and his son, essayed by the talented Utkarsh Sharma. Utkarsh is seen sporting a rugged, bearded look, adding depth to his character. The father-son duo is depicted holding hands, showcasing their unbreakable bond, as they are shown on the run amidst a backdrop of gunfire and explosions. This glimpse of their chemistry is sure to tug at the heartstrings of fans, raising anticipation for the film even higher.