Gauhar Khan turns bold in sheer silver co ord set and boho jacket

Gauhar Khan, celebrated for her impeccable style, once again stands out in ethnic fashion with a bold and eye-catching ensemble. The actress radiates confidence in a sheer silver-striped co-ord set that takes her fashion game to new heights. Adding a bohemian touch to her look, Gauhar complements the outfit with a chic boho jacket featuring a golden base and intricate silver floral embroidery.

To enhance the overall appeal, Gauhar accessorizes with a stunning golden neckpiece that perfectly matches the color palette of her outfit. Her sleek pulled-back hairbun exudes a refined charm, allowing the ensemble to command attention. Opting for dewy eyes and nude lips, the actress keeps her makeup minimal yet impactful.

Check out below

A notable detail in Gauhar’s makeup is the application of highlighter on her nose, emphasizing its sharp and bold features. This subtle yet effective touch adds a modern edge to her boho-inspired look. Gauhar Khan’s fashion statement reflects her knack for blending traditional elements with contemporary trends, creating a captivating and daring style that is sure to turn heads.

Gauhar Khan continues to shine with her eccentric bold fashion choices. Not just she has stunned us all with her amazing dance performances on the screen, her power packed performances in Bigg Boss, but her boss babe style do also keep us wowed. She has now embraced motherhood, inspiring all the women out there.

