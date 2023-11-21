Radiance Personified! Gauhar Khan shines in sequinned blue pre-draped saree [Photos]

Gauhar Khan, the quintessence of grace, dazzled in a powder blue pre-draped Indo Western saree, and let’s just say, she owned every bit of it! What stole the spotlight? None other than the gorgeous embellished sequined blouse. Picture this: cold shoulder glam, stunning frills on the shoulder, intricate floral work, and embroidery that’s basically a masterpiece in fabric form.

Gauhar Khan keeps it minimal with makeover

And that’s not all! Gauhar, the new mom on the TV block, took her look to the next level with a mid-parted ponytail, sleek eyebrows, winged eyes that could cut through any fashion dilemma, and nude lips that spoke volumes of chic simplicity. It’s like she’s got a style wand and just cast a spell on the fashion realm.

But, oh, the accessories game! She wasn’t playing around. A diamond choker neckpiece added that extra touch of elegance, and a pair of ear studs completed the look with finesse. Gauhar didn’t just shine; she sparkled, proving once again that when it comes to style, she’s in a league of her own.

So, next time you’re thinking about what to wear for that special occasion, take a cue from Gauhar Khan – because slaying the fashion game is practically her middle name!