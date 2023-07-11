ADVERTISEMENT
Gauhar Khan drops unseen pics from ‘Godh Bharai’, epitomises as queen in white

In the picture, the actress looked nothing but like a queen. Wearing this beautiful white embellished maternity outfit, the actress decked it up with floral accessories. She kept her makeup minimal for the outfit and posed with a gorgeous smile

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 00:50:48
Gauhar Khan shared throwback pictures that captured a beautiful moment during her pregnancy journey. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked two wonderful souls who made her godh bharai (baby shower) a truly special occasion. Gauhar’s custom flower jewellery was lovingly crafted by these individuals, who traveled all the way from Pune to celebrate this joyous milestone with her. The actress expressed her heartfelt appreciation to Usha Ji and Komal, acknowledging their love and thoughtfulness. The shared picture showcased Gauhar wearing the exquisite flower jewellery with immense affection. As she looked back on this cherished memory, Gauhar Khan’s post radiated warmth and gratitude, leaving her fans touched by the love and camaraderie shared during her pregnancy journey.

Gauhar Khan’s overwhelming note

Sharing the beautiful throwback pictures, the actress wrote, “ Wanted to post this n thank two beautiful souls who made my pregnancy so special. Made these custom flower jewellery for my personal godh bharai , which they came to celebrate with me all the way from pune . Will never forget ❤️❤️❤️ ushaji n Komal here’s a pic that I wore it with a lot of love . 🌸 thank u so much for ur love @ushakakadeofficial @komal_rohan_deshmukh ❤️ #throwback to 7 months pregnant me”

Here take a look at the pictures-

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

