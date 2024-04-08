Movies | Celebrities

Bollywood actresses are true fashion Inspirations in the B'town industry. This time, they appeared in a traditional paithani saree. Take cues from them for this Gudi Padwa.

The Bollywood actresses who have been ruling on the big screen. They inspire many women in terms of style and new trends. We look to them for inspiration for our next outfit, whether it’s an accessory or a fashion pro tip. These divas are unquestionably fashionistas, as evidenced by their Instagram accounts. From Shilpa Shetty to Pooja Hegde looks stunning in desi outfits. These hot actresses look stunning in Paithani sarees.

Madhuri Dixit In Teal Green Paithani Saree

Madhuri Dixit donned a stunning teal green Paithani sari with a gold zari border. The silk cloth had a faint sheen, which improved the entire appearance. With its zari border, the wonderfully paired blouse complemented the sari brilliantly, demonstrating a seamless combination of classic chic. Madhuri used classic and elegant accessories such as a long gold necklace, chandbalis, bangles, rings, nath, and a moon-shaped bindi, and she completed her appearance with a wavy hairstyle and immaculate minimal makeup.

Pooja Hegde In Light Green Paithani Saree

Pooja Hegde donned a lovely light green paithani saree with a stunning silverish-gold munia border. She completed her ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse. However, what catches our attention is her sense of style, which includes golden earrings and a bangle, producing a wow moment. She finished her look with strong eyeliner and dark lipstick. The brown bindi boosts her confidence.

Shilpa Shetty In Green And Gold Paithani Saree

Shilpa, dressed in a light green and gold Pathani saree, symbolizes her traditional ethnicity. The outfit comprises a rich light green-hue gold saree with floral threadwork, a gold border, and a light green blouse, adding color to her saree look. The diva opted for a classic wavy hairstyle and accessorized with a gold and white choker, bangles, nath, and a black bindi, dazzling everyone with her elegance.

Shraddha Kapoor In Purple Paithani Saree

Shraddha Kapoor’s distinctive looks always caught our interest. The actress donned a purple paithani drape with a red and green print border. The diva matched her purple saree with a basic green blouse. Her look was complete with a gold beautifully made ethnic choker, earrings, bangles, and gajra. Shraddha’s divine style is defined by her sleek low bun, smoky eyes, pink lips, and simple smile.

Bhumi Pednekar In Black Paithani Saree

The diva wore a stunning black silk saree with gold zari work along the patti borders and delicate gold embellishments. The amazing crimson pallu with gold zari work contributed to the overall appeal of the appearance. She paired it with a sleeveless basic black blouse. Bhumi accessorized with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a traditional Maharashtrian nath. She styled her hair in a sloppy ponytail and gajra. She used kol-laden eyes, pink cheek blush, matte lip color, and a small bindi to complete Bhumi’s ethnic style.

