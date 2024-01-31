Get Ready This Sangeet Ceremony Like Rakul Preet Singh In Blue Flared Pants And Blouse

Rakul Preet Singh is a fashionista of Bollywood. The diva has the knack to pull every look to perfection with her fashion choices, whether in stunning body-hugging dresses, mini skirts, or ethereal sarees. What makes her look different is the way she gracefully carries every look. However, her latest appearance in an indo-western outfit is steal-worthy for this wedding season. Let’s dive into it.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Blue Outfit

Leaving the old fashion trend of wearing traditional clothes, Rakul Preet Singh opts for an indo-western outfit. The outfit has a low neckline blouse with attractive puffy sleeves embellished with golden details around the blouse, giving it a traditional touch. She pairs her look with the high-waist flared pants. The electric blue ensemble captures our attention instantly, and it looks simple yet attractive enough to be the center of attraction. The comfortable fit and dazzling look of the outfit makes it a perfect choice for Sangeet to show your dance moves like a pro.

Take tips from Rakul to glam up this look with just an electrifying appearance. The actress wore huge golden earrings that matched the designs of the outfit. The complementing golden bangles and ring give her a wow appearance. With simple makeup, she highlights her outfit. Her shiny golden eye shadow with smile eyeliner and kajal accentuates her simplicity. With the dewy touch and glossy matte lips, she looks stunning.

So, are you ready to slay this Sangeet ceremony like Rakul Preet Singh?