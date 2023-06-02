ADVERTISEMENT
Get your ‘eye-dentitie’ done like Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif launches new products under her brand Kay Beauty. The actress shared a video on her social media handle to share insights from the new collection, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jun,2023 09:35:24
Hold onto your makeup brushes, because the stunning Katrina Kaif is back with a bang! This time, she’s taking the beauty world by storm with the launch of her brand new collection for eye makeovers under her own brand, Kay Beauty.

With her flawless sense of style and an eye for all things glamorous, Katrina’s collection promises to bring out the inner diva in every makeup enthusiast. From mesmerizing eyeshadow palettes to precision eyeliner pens, her range is all set to elevate your eye game to a whole new level. With vibrant hues, shimmering shades, and long-lasting formulas, Kay Beauty’s eye collection is a one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs. So get ready to unleash your inner makeup artist, as Katrina Kaif invites you to dive into the world of Kay Beauty and let your eyes do all the talking!

Katrina Kaif shares video of her new eye makeup collection shades

In the video, we can see the diva posing with a vibrant hue of eye makeover. Looking all bold, she wrote, “NEW LAUNCH 🚀
Bringing to you #kaybeauty ‘s game-changing essentials for a glamorous & exotic eye look! 👁️

Our glam game is on point 📍
Created with our newest pro- innovations ✔️
~The Colored Matte Kajals,
~Microblading Pen & Brow Tattoo Liner.”

Take a look-

About Kay Beauty

Founded by the vivacious Katrina Kaif, Kay Beauty is a brand that celebrates individuality and empowers beauty lovers to embrace their uniqueness. With a wide range of high-quality products, Kay Beauty caters to every aspect of your makeup routine. From flawless foundations to show-stopping lip colors, their offerings are designed to enhance your natural beauty and boost your confidence. With a commitment to inclusivity and a belief in the power of self-expression, Kay Beauty has quickly gained a dedicated following. So whether you’re a makeup maven or just starting your beauty journey, Kay Beauty has got you covered with their innovative and exciting lineup of products. Get ready to embark on a beauty adventure like no other, where you can embrace your true self and unleash your inner glamour with the magic of Kay Beauty.

