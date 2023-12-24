Get your winter fashion sorted with Karishma Tanna’s classic picks

Get ready to channel your inner winter fashionista with the ultimate style inspiration from Karishma Tanna’s London look! The television beauty is turning the chilly London streets into her very own runway with a killer ensemble that combines warmth and trendiness. Picture this: a stylish black leather jacket that not only adds an edgy flair to your winter wardrobe but also comes with a furry hood for that extra touch of coziness. Karishma pairs it effortlessly with classic denim jeans, creating the perfect balance of cool and casual.

How do you style your winter wonder? Here’s how

Now, how can you recreate this winter wonder? Take a unique spin by opting for a leather jacket with embellishments or unique stitching details to make a bold statement. Experiment with different shades of denim – perhaps a distressed pair for that rugged charm or a high-waisted style for a touch of vintage elegance. Kick things up a notch with a stylish pair of boots; think ankle boots with intricate details or knee-high boots to add drama. Don’t forget a chic sling bag to tie the whole look together.

To truly make it your own, play around with your hairstyle. Instead of wavy locks, try a sleek ponytail, messy bun, or even playful braids for a personalized touch. And here’s the beauty of it – embrace the no-makeup look just like Karishma, allowing your natural beauty to shine through. Whether you’re strolling through winter markets, grabbing coffee with friends, or just enjoying the crisp air, this versatile ensemble ensures you’re both stylish and snug.

So, the next time you want to conquer the winter chill with flair, take cues from Karishma Tanna’s London look, but don’t be afraid to inject your personality into it. Fashion is all about expressing yourself, and with a little creativity, you can turn any winter day into your own fashion adventure!