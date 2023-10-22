Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how

Get ready to jazz up your traditional festive outfits with a touch of Kareena Kapoor’s superstar style! She’s not just a famous actress; she’s also a fashion icon, known for her stunning outfits. So, if you’ve ever wanted to rock that Kareena Kapoor look during special occasions, you’re in for a treat. We’re about to spill the beans on how to add a bit of Kareena Kapoor’s magic to your ethnic clothes. This is your chance to step into the world of traditional elegance with a Kareena Kapoor twist, and it’s going to be a fun and fashionable journey!

And now, she’s offering a sneak peek into her must-have shoes. From stunning mule heels to cozy sandals, her collection is like a treasure trove for shoe lovers. So, slip into your comfiest shoes and join us on a stylish journey for your feet! The actress collaborated with Fizzy Goblet. And here we have given you the details on each shoe and where do you carry them out.

Elevate the Dance Floor with “Crackling Jalebi: Salsa Mule Heels”

Priced at Rs. 7990

When it’s time to hit the dance floor or step out for a fancy dinner, these Salsa Mule Heels will be your best friend. Discover how Kareena Kapoor’s mule heels can add glamour to your night out.

Brunch or Shopping? “Sherbet Shots: Kolha Wedge” Has You Covered

Priced at Rs. 5990

For those relaxed gatherings, brunch dates, and shopping sprees, these Kolha Wedges provide style and comfort. Dive into the world of versatile footwear with Kareena Kapoor’s wedges.

Versatility Meets Style with “Coconut Barfi: Sandals”

Priced at Rs. 3990

Explore the charm of Kareena Kapoor’s Sandals, suitable for a range of occasions. Whether it’s a beach vacation, a casual office day, or a laid-back evening with friends, these sandals fit the bill.

Embrace Tradition with “Ladoo Pops: Juttis” for Festive Flair

Priced at Rs. 3990

Unleash your ethnic elegance with Kareena Kapoor’s Juttis. Perfect for weddings, festivals, or any time you want to add a traditional touch to your ensemble.