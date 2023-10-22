Movies | Celebrities

Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how

Get ready to jazz up your traditional festive outfits with a touch of Kareena Kapoor's superstar style! She's not just a famous actress; she's also a fashion icon, known for her stunning outfits and looks.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 11:30:53
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863229
Credit: fizzygoblet

Get ready to jazz up your traditional festive outfits with a touch of Kareena Kapoor’s superstar style! She’s not just a famous actress; she’s also a fashion icon, known for her stunning outfits. So, if you’ve ever wanted to rock that Kareena Kapoor look during special occasions, you’re in for a treat. We’re about to spill the beans on how to add a bit of Kareena Kapoor’s magic to your ethnic clothes. This is your chance to step into the world of traditional elegance with a Kareena Kapoor twist, and it’s going to be a fun and fashionable journey!

And now, she’s offering a sneak peek into her must-have shoes. From stunning mule heels to cozy sandals, her collection is like a treasure trove for shoe lovers. So, slip into your comfiest shoes and join us on a stylish journey for your feet! The actress collaborated with Fizzy Goblet. And here we have given you the details on each shoe and where do you carry them out.

Elevate the Dance Floor with “Crackling Jalebi: Salsa Mule Heels”
Priced at Rs. 7990

Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863238

When it’s time to hit the dance floor or step out for a fancy dinner, these Salsa Mule Heels will be your best friend. Discover how Kareena Kapoor’s mule heels can add glamour to your night out.

Brunch or Shopping? “Sherbet Shots: Kolha Wedge” Has You Covered
Priced at Rs. 5990

Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863239

For those relaxed gatherings, brunch dates, and shopping sprees, these Kolha Wedges provide style and comfort. Dive into the world of versatile footwear with Kareena Kapoor’s wedges.

Versatility Meets Style with “Coconut Barfi: Sandals”
Priced at Rs. 3990

Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863240

Explore the charm of Kareena Kapoor’s Sandals, suitable for a range of occasions. Whether it’s a beach vacation, a casual office day, or a laid-back evening with friends, these sandals fit the bill.

Embrace Tradition with “Ladoo Pops: Juttis” for Festive Flair
Priced at Rs. 3990

Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863241

Unleash your ethnic elegance with Kareena Kapoor’s Juttis. Perfect for weddings, festivals, or any time you want to add a traditional touch to your ensemble.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection 863069
Kareena Kapoor carves ‘haunting tale of a bride’ in Masaba Gupta’s luxe bridal collection
Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos] 862812
Kareena Kapoor is beauty to behold in designer heavy motif lehenga [Photos]
Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With 'The Buckingham Murders', Shares Unseen Photos From Film 861716
Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer With ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Shares Unseen Photos From Film
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses 861079
Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani To Parineeti Chopra: Divas Up Airport Swag In Denim And Black Glasses
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma 860928
“Why does the oldest daughter always…” Kareena Kapoor pens special note for sister Karisma Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out 860931
Kareena Kapoor’s filter-free face in latest selfie is new definition of ‘glowing,’ Check out

Latest Stories

[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life 863221
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals 863209
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat 863294
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat
Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch] 863280
Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch]
Raashi Khanna's Festive Collection Are Perfect For Everyday Glam. Take Cues 863324
Raashi Khanna’s Festive Collection Are Perfect For Everyday Glam. Take Cues
Kajol Celebrates Saptami In Pink Organza Saree And Sleeveless Blouse With Gajra Bun, Take A Look 863303
Kajol Celebrates Saptami In Pink Organza Saree And Sleeveless Blouse With Gajra Bun, Take A Look
Read Latest News