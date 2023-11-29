Glam Galore: Priyanka Chopra shines in high slit tie-dye bodycon dress

The Desi girl of B-town Priyanka Chopra never fails to astound us with her fashion decks. The diva has time and again been our go-to fashion Nova. And here again the diva has startled us with her sheer glam look at F1 Grand Prix event

Priyanka Chopra turned heads at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, donning a chic pink and black dress with a daring thigh-high slit.

The actress, exuding elegance, was captured in a glamorous moment in the first photo, wearing sleek black sunglasses to complement her ensemble.

Priyanka mingled with a diverse crowd, rubbing shoulders with Hollywood’s Chris and Liam Hemsworth, along with supermodel Naomi Campbell. The celebrity-packed scene added an extra layer of star-studded excitement to the prestigious racing event.

Another snapshot featured Priyanka striking a pose alongside fellow attendees, capturing the thrill and fervor of the racing atmosphere. Her charismatic presence among the crowd emphasized the fusion of glamour and adrenaline at the Yas Marina Circuit. Priyanka Chopra’s appearance at the F1 Grand Prix showcased a perfect blend of style and excitement, leaving a lasting impression on both fashion enthusiasts and racing fans alike.