Go trendy with Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde's front kurti neck designs

Highlights

Who doesn’t like to be in the trend and slah with their styles? And if you wish to be the same style, your front kurti neck designs like the South divas Srinidhi Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Pooja Hedge.

Srinidhi Shetty’s Small V-neck Front Kurti Neck Design

KGF actress loves to be in the trend, so serving an exquisite example, Srinidhi Shetty styles her plain embroidered kurta with a small v-cut neck and a collar front kurti neck design. The simplicity in this drape is just wow, and the actress is acing her glam with the minimal yet attractive looks.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Bold Front Kurti Neck Design

Lust Stories 2 divas like to style with the best. To make it to the headlines, she styles her yellow and gold print kurti with a bold gold lace v-neckline front kurti neck design, making it look stunning. She styles her look with the beautiful gold jhumkas and matha patti.

Pooja Hedge’s Plunging Front Kurti Neck Design

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s beauty shows her sultry looks in the elegance of a beautiful white floral fit with the plunging front kurti neck design. Pooja looks alluring with the minimal makeup and basic look in this style.

