Gorgeous: Katrina Kaif turns ravishing in red midi dress worth Rs 2.83 lakh

Katrina Kaif has added an extra dose of cheer by unveiling her upcoming film, aptly titled “Merry Christmas.” In a recent social media post, the actress shared the joyous news while capturing the holiday spirit in a stunning red midi dress.

Katrina Kaif shared some Christmas joy by announcing the holiday in a beautiful red midi dress. The dress, made of 100% silk and designed in Italy, has puffy sleeves and a lovely red color. It comes with care instructions for dry cleaning to keep it looking nice. The dress has a concealed zipper and a hook for closure, giving it a classy touch.

Katrina completed her festive look with her usual long wavy hair and light makeup. In a photo shared on social media, she posed in front of a big, beautifully decorated Christmas tree, holding a large gift. She wrote a message saying she has a gift coming soon from her and her team for Merry Christmas.

See Photos:

After returning from her vacation in Rajasthan with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina is now busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘Merry Christmas.’ She wore a red dress for the film’s press conference in Mumbai on January 4, matching the movie’s title and looking stylish as always. Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices continue to charm us, showing that she’s not just a talented actress but also a trendsetter in style.