Gucci Chime: Alia Bhatt talks about gender-equal future, says, ‘it gives me hope that…’

Popular Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a notable appearance in a brand-new video released by the prestigious Italian luxury brand, Gucci. This video serves as a part of Gucci Chime’s 10th-anniversary campaign, which aims to foster unity and amplify the voices advocating for gender equality. Alia Bhatt, alongside an impressive lineup of renowned personalities from the global entertainment industry, including Julia Roberts, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Serena Williams, Halle Bailey, John Legend, Julia Garner, and Daisy Edgar-Jones, graces the screen in this captivating production.

As a brand ambassador for Gucci, Alia’s involvement in this impactful campaign further highlights her influential presence in the realm of fashion and social advocacy.

Alia’s words

In the video, we can hear Alia talking about the gender-equality, saying, ‘It gives me hope that, if you’re thinking about it, I am thinking about it, then there will be change”

Gucci’s official post

Sharing the video on their official Instagram handle, the page wrote, “#GucciChime, the House’s global campaign for gender equality, celebrates 10 years of impact through powerful reflections from artists and activists who #ChimeIn with their hopes for a gender-equal future. Discover the full film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at the link in bio. Music: “Freedom” by Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar ℗ 2016 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, a Division of Sony Music Entertainment ©️ 2016 WB Music Corp”

The page added hashtags like: #AliaBhatt #JohnLegend #CindiLeive #DaisyEdgarJones #SalmaHayek #SabrinaElba #SharmeenObaidChinoy #Valkyrae

Here take a look-