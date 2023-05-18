Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt and K-pop idol IU caught candid

Alia Bhatt shares her fun rundown from Gucci Cruise 2024. The actress can be seen in a gorgeous black midi dress, as she graced the cruise, followed by some candid pictures from the event

Alia Bhatt, the newly appointed brand ambassador of Gucci, marked her inaugural appearance at the prestigious Gucci show in Seoul, South Korea. The talented actor, who was bestowed with the ambassadorial title just a week ago, captivated attendees with her fashion-forward black dress adorned with stylish cutout details. Adding to her allure, Alia carried the eye-catching Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag, causing a buzz across the internet.

Alia shares candid rundown from Gucci Cruise

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia delighted her followers by sharing stunning pictures from the event, where she also playfully addressed the attention-grabbing bag that became the talk of the room. Displaying her relatability, the actress even posted a snapshot of herself indulging in some pizza after the conclusion of the event, offering a glimpse into her down-to-earth persona.

In addition to the aforementioned moments, Alia Bhatt treated her fans to a closer look at her impeccable ensemble, showcasing detailed shots of her outfit, including the now-famous Gucci bag. The actor shared these captivating images on her social media platform, allowing her followers to appreciate the intricacies of her attire.

Also, she graced her Instagram feed with a snapshot capturing her delightful presence alongside esteemed personalities like IU, Blake Lee, and Dakota Johnson in the coveted front row of the fashion show. This star-studded photo epitomizes Alia’s growing influence and her involvement in the fashion world.

Take a look-