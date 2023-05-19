Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt learns how to greet in Korean, watch viral video

From how she got dolled up for the grand event to her experience and learning Korean she had while getting ready for the moment of grandiose is truly a worthy watch. Check out below

Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt made waves in Seoul as she graced the Gucci resort 2024 runway show, marking her debut as the brand’s ambassador. Radiating elegance, Alia donned a captivating black dress with a contemporary makeup look that exuded a nostalgic 1960s vibe.

In an exclusive ‘get ready with me’ video, Alia opened up about her exhilarating experience, sharing her awe-inspiring front-row seat at the Gucci show – a first for her, and for any fashion show. Furthermore, the video provided a captivating glimpse into Alia’s inaugural visit to the vibrant and pulsating city of Seoul.

Vogue shares exclusive video in collab with Alia Bhatt

In the video, we can see Alia in her white bathrobe, getting decked up for the event. However, she asks someone to guide her with Korean language, where she asks someone to guide her ‘how to say Hello in Korean’ and eventually she greets in Korean too.

Sharing the video, the page Vogue wrote, “We recently got ready with @aliaabhatt for @gucci’s resort 2024 runway show in Seoul. For the event, the star opted for a ‘60s-feel dress, with a modern makeup look to match. Not a bad look for Bhatt’s first time sitting front row with the house! Tap the link in our bio to see every look.”

Here take a look-

Adding about her outfit for the night, she said, “Today’s dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a ’60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don’t usually do liner but she (her Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it… my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well.” As quoted by HT.