As we know, K-pop band BTS is world famous, by ruling the Billboard Top 100 Chart for several weeks their popularity is clearly visible. Their songs like Butter, Permission To Dance, Dynamite and more have been loved by the massive fans.

Well, talking about BTS’ fans, we have a South-Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna and social media star Radhika Bangia as a part of their fanbase. Both the gorgeous ladies have quite the fan following themselves, but they love K-pop.

Radhika Bangia took to her instagram handle and shared a reel with beautiful Rashmika Mandanna as they shared joy while talking about K-pop. In the clip, Radhika was dressed in a black-and-white check pleated skirt, paired with a black crop-top and a chic brownish cropped jacket.

While, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in a pair of chic denim jeans, paired with an oversized red Tshirt. To add a funky spark, Rashmika tied a huge knot out of her tee towards her stomach.

The clip showed both the gorgeous ladies clashing into each other, and as they clash they talk to each other in Korean K-pop language. Well, as their language matches, a sense of excitement runs through them.

Further, the reel showed them grooving on the beats of “The Hic Song” by Amit Trivedi.

Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com