Happy Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha turns 37, Check Out Celebration Photos!

Sonakshi Sinha turns 37 on 2nd June 2024. Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood’s favorite diva, has again set the world on fire with her stunning acting skills. The actress consistently posts updates about her personal life, professional endeavors, and fashion choices on Instagram. Despite her busy schedule, Sonakshi marked the occasion with special moments shared on Instagram. Today, she posted a picture series of herself and shared throwback pictures of her 37th working birthday celebration. Take a look at the photos below-

Sonakshi Sinha’s Working Birthday Celebration-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress looked stunning in a cute dark green retro-look polka dots-printed dress with a modern denim jacket. She rounded off her look with middle-parted wavy open tresses. To complement her look, she wore minimal makeup, a brown matte lip, and a brown and white sling bag.

In the first picture, she shared a picture of herself in a happy mood while holding balloons. In the second picture, the actress poses with her crew member. In the third picture, she posted delicious cakes and wrote on the cake, “Happy Birthday Sona…” In the fourth picture, she shared a picture of a vanity van decorated with colorful balloons. The last picture features a stunning sunkissed face picture with a cute smile on her face.

She captioned her post, “I usually take an off from work and travel on my birthdays… but after 7 years, I found myself back on set and remembered how amazing it is to spend the day doing what you love!!! Thanks to my amazing team for making it so so special, and thanks to everyone who sent me wishes online… your love is appreciated, even if it wasn’t reposted – i was at work u see

