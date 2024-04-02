Movies | Celebrities

Ananya Panday shared an image from her Paris vacay and Roy Kapur was quick to react to it

With every day passing by, rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday‘s status of being ‘rumored’ lovebirds seems to be gradually getting more and more evidence that they aren’t rumored, it seems.

Their outings, their public appearances, and even leaked images from their vacation together recently just keep solidifying them being in love all the more. Recently, Panday dropped a cute picture from her Paris vacation as she expressed a wish to go back there. And to this, beau Roy Kapur couldn’t resist reacting.

The actor shared an image of herself dressed in a white mini-skirt paired with a pink crop top from a street in Paris. She clearly seems to be missing it as she wrote, “Happy happy times (Accompanied by sun emoji) take me back (Accompanied by sad and butterfly emoji).” Roy Kapur was one of the many who reacted to the same as he liked the post. While subtle, it made for news and caught the attention of many. It was earlier this year, in January, the actress shared a carousel of images captioned “Paris for a quick minute,” giving a closer look into her OOTD from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week after the actress had made her international runway debut.

When it comes to her acting projects, the actor was last seen in Netflix’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, for which earned a lot of praise. She is also set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae apart from films like Control and Shankara. And when it comes to Aditya Roy Kapur, he is all set to star in the film, Metro… In Dino ahead.