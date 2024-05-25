Heeramandi Fareedan Aka Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her Glamour In Designer Bandhani Ethnic Outfits

Sonakshi Sinha, the actress from Heeramandi, has once again sparked the fashion world, elevating ethnic style to new heights with her effortlessly exquisite outfit. The actress, known for her exquisite taste, has stunned her admirers with her latest fashion outing, which featured a classic gown radiating sophistication. Recently, the actress flaunted three stunning looks of herself in traditional designer outfits. Check out her Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Designer Ethnic Outfits Appearance-

Designer Lehenga Set

The actress donned a traditional ethnic in a lehenga set. The magenta with silver and pink high round neckline and half-sleeves blouse embellishments throughout the gorgeous ensemble add a modern touch. The maroon-colored sequin embellished flared skirt paired with the blue bandhani style dupatta with gold sequins adds to her look. She looks like a modern-day traditional bride in her blue and gold choker, earrings and rings, minimal makeup, and high pink glossy lips paired with wavy open tresses.

Designer Anarkali Kurta

Her kurta outfit features a purple with white bandhani printed deep neckline, full sleeves, flared ankle-length Anarkali dress, and heavy gold work all over the outfit. The actress used heavy eyeshadow, smeared kajal, mascaraed lashes, contoured cheekbones, flushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, and peach matte lipstick. She finished her look with a gold and blue stone embellished necklace studded with red stones embellished mang tikka. She wore her hair in a middle-parted wavy open dress.

Designer Suit

The actress looked stunning in a mustard-yellow suit. It consisted of a mustard yellow with sequin and stud work all over the flared round neckline and a long-length kurta paired with a beige multicolored bandhani printed embellished with a heavy embroidered border. She styled her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. She applied heavy base makeup, including brown eyeshadow and matte lips. She completed the look with a silver and stone-embellished necklace, a ring, and earrings.

By flaunting designer Bandhani ethnic outfits, she celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage while adding her own traditional twist.