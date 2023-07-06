Here's how Kajal Aggarwal slips into her vacay mode

Kajal Aggarwal is a regular treat for social media users. The diva always amazes her fans with something new. Yesterday she enjoyed her Holiday time at home with a manicure and pedicure. In contrast, find out how the actress slips into vacation mode here. Read more.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Vacation Mode

The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram and dropped a real video. She donned a comfy black sleeveless crop top paired with denim pants with colorful thread work both sides. She ditched makeup and looked gorgeous with her simplicity as she donned a denim cap. Her relaxing and happy time made her feel like a vacation.

Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying her holidays at home in her way. She posed throughout the reel on her balcony. At the same time, she enjoyed some tea amidst the beautiful weather. Isn’t she look stunning with her simplicity? The comfy and amazing atmosphere made her feel like a vacation, so she captioned her post, “Almost in my vacay mode.”

Kajal Aggarwal undoubtedly is enjoying her holiday at home and the daily home chores. The diva has not just worked in the South but also in Hindi cinema. She was seen in Singham, a Bollywood film alongside Ajay Devgn. Her famous films include Magadheera, Sita, Ghosty, Hey Sinamika, etc.

