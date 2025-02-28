Tamannaah rubbishes ‘false’ reports of involvement in cryptocurrency case

Tamannaah Bhatia has dismissed claims suggesting that she is to be summoned by Puducherry Police regarding an alleged Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case. Addressing the reports, the actor called them “fake and misleading” and stated that her team is looking into the matter to take necessary action.

In an official statement to the media, she said, “It has come to my attention that rumors are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumors. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action.”

Earlier in the day, multiple reports surfaced claiming that Tamannaah, along with actor Kajal Aggarwal, might be asked to appear before the police for questioning. The case is linked to a complaint filed by a resident of Puducherry, Ashokan, who accused a Coimbatore-based company of deceiving him and ten others by luring them into investing in cryptocurrency.

According to reports, Ashokan alleged that he attended the firm’s launch event in 2022, where Tamannaah was present, and later attended another gathering in Mahabaleshwar featuring Kajal. The police reportedly sought clarification from the actors, though there has been no official confirmation from law enforcement authorities.

With Tamannaah categorically denying any involvement, the matter continues to attract attention. The actor has urged media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information while her team examines the situation further.