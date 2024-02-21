Here’s How Karishma Tanna Makes Simple Saree Look Gorgeous With Minimal Makeup

Fashion is not all about heavy makeup, glamour, and accessories but also the beauty of simplicity and minimalistic style. Embracing the charm of timeless traditional drape sarees, Indian actress Karishma Tanna effortlessly shows how to steal the show in a simple saree in a simple way that no one else could.

Wearing a simple maroon cotton saree with a dusky blue basic blouse, Karishma serves the vibe of a simple housewife. She also left the pallu unpinned to make her appearance more real and relatable. Though simple, she looked as gorgeous as ever with her minimalistic makeup.

Karishma left her hair open, playing with her simplicity. While the oxidized small jhumkas gave her a wow look. And the oxidized bangles complement her appearance. She keeps it as simple as possible with the very light makeup of pink cheeks, nude pink lips, and basic eyeliner. However, the black bindi doesn’t fail to spread its charm in the pictures.

Karishma looks gorgeous and sexy at the same time as she gets candidly posing on the sofa. Her mesmerizing eyes, looking into the camera, make us fall for her like never before. Her every picture screams attention, and we can’t resist her beauty in this gorgeous look.

Did you like Karishma Tanna’s sense of rocking a simple saree look? Please express your opinions with us in the comments section.