Here’s How Karishma Tanna Wants Sunday To Be, Check Out

Popular Indian actress and model Karishma Tanna keeps her fans engaged via social media with captivating posts, showcasing her luxurious lifestyle, exquisite fashion, and glimpses from her work and family. With 7.6 million followers, she shares moments of joy, travel, and behind-the-scenes from her projects. Her active presence on Instagram reflects her popularity and connection with her audience. Yet again, the actress drops a new post, unveiling what she wants Sundays to be like. Read more to know.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma drops some super stunning photos unveiling how she wishes Sundays to be like. The actress says that Sundays should come with a pause button.” And we all can relate to her. Amidst our busy lives, Sunday is the day of relaxation and fun, so we often wish this day to come soon.

In contrast, Karishma rocked her look in the photos. The actress goes bold as she dons a beige trench coat without any inners. The black borders around the trench coat look captivating. She flaunts her figure in this bold style and completes her look with thigh-high heel boots. She keeps it simple with minimal makeup, and her open hairstyle rocks the vibe. Throughout the photos, her bold and fearless poses leave us spellbound.

