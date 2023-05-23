Here’s when Priyanka Chopra’s Ex Harman Baweja blamed himself for their breakup, read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the enchanting Bollywood diva who has won hearts both in India and the West, is a force to be reckoned with. With her undeniable talent and captivating screen presence, she has effortlessly conquered the realms of cinema. But behind the glitz and glamour, her love life has been the subject of much curiosity and speculation.

Chopra Jonas has always been forthcoming about her past and consistently encourages others to learn from failed relationships, emerging as stronger individuals. And today we are here with a throwback time when PeeCee’s EX Harman Baweja blamed himself for his separation with Priyanka Chopra.

Harman Baweja on breakup

As quoted by India Today, Harman Baweja revealed, “I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn’t. I couldn’t. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved. In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, ‘we are not used to people getting into our space. We don’t let any actor do that.’ But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What’s Your Raashee was very important to me,”

However, there were rumours that Peecee broke up with him for he could not establish himself as a successful actor. To which, he said, “I have never believed that. And only two people know what went wrong between them. And I don’t think success of failure changes anything friendship of relationship.”