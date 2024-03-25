Holi 2024: Ditch Kurta For Saree This Festival Of Colors Inspired By Bollywood Celebs

Holi, the festival of colors, dance, and cool styles, is almost here. This year, the festival of colors falls on 25 March 2024. With a new year comes new vibes and inspiration. So ditch the usual kurta for a saree and glam, flaunting ethnicity in a trendy way by wearing a saree inspired by Bollywood celebs from Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon.

1) Janhvi Kapoor

Keep it simple yet attractive in this white chiffon saree with an enchanting floral print. The slip blouse adds a sensuous touch. With rosy makeup and an open hairstyle, you can be the center of attraction like the Bawal actress.

2) Alia Bhatt

A cotton saree can be a good option if you want to style something skin-friendly. The beautiful pink floral print with green leaves creates an alluring appearance with a three-fourth sleeves blouse. Eygh oxidized jhumkas and white rose, Alia steals hearts effortlessly.

3) Sonam Kapoor

For the lover of classy style, opt for this red hibiscus floral print paired with a puffy-sleeve blouse. The golden accessories look attractive and make this drape a good choice for the festival of colors.

4) Shilpa Shetty

Keep it simple in a plain white cotton saree with a small pink floral print contrasting with a pink blouse. The pink gajra adds desi glamour. It’s perfect for celebrating Holi.

5) Kriti Sanon

A strapless black-and-white blouse with an abstract multi-color saree can effortlessly rock your modern style. For the festive, wear it with a high ponytail.

6) Mouni Roy

A sheer white saree with small embroidery looks divine paired with a halter-neck blouse. The heavy accessories make you look ready to enjoy the festival of colors.

So, which saree look are you stealing this Holi? Please share your choice below.