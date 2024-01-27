Hotness Alert! Tamannaah Bhatia swoons internet in black and white corset top

Tamannaah Bhatia, the Lust Stories actress with a massive fan following, continues to captivate the internet with her sizzling photos, and today was no exception. The starlet recently sent temperatures soaring as she shared a series of alluring snapshots showcasing her stunning curves in a mesmerizing black corset. The actress, known for her fashion-forward choices, left the online realm ablaze with admiration for her bold and striking style.

Taking to her Instagram account, Tamannaah captioned the photos with a poetic touch, quoting from the iconic film “Omkara”: “Chaand jab aadha ho jaave hai…toh bhi chaand hi kehlave hai.” The actress exuded confidence as she flaunted a black low-neck corset, skillfully accentuating her cleavage and turning heads with her glamorous choice. Opting for shimmery cosmetics, Tamannaah added an extra touch of allure to her already mesmerizing look.

The corset trend is taking over!

This sartorial revival is all about celebrating individual style without adhering to conventional norms. From adding a touch of glamour to casual ensembles to making a statement on a night out, the corset trend has become a symbol of self-expression and playfulness. It’s breaking free from its historical confines and embracing the diverse fashion landscape, proving that in the world of style, it’s not about conforming but about standing out and having a whole lot of fun along the way!

And Tamannaah definitely is owning it!