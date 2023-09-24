How to style your fringe dresses? Cues from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Diana Penty [Photos]

If you’ve been captivated by the allure of fringe dresses as showcased by Bollywood’s leading ladies—Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Diana Penty—it’s time to embark on your journey to recreate their stunning looks. With attention to detail and a touch of personalization, you can confidently step into the spotlight with these iconic styles.

Priyanka Chopra’s geometric gala

Start with a sleek, black geometric bodycon fringe mini dress. Ensure it fits snugly to emphasize your curves. For accessories, opt for classic black heels and understated jewellery, like small stud earrings and a delicate bracelet. Priyanka’s nude makeup look is achievable with a neutral foundation, soft matte eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. Don’t forget to define your brows for a polished finish. Create loose, cascading waves in your hair, and if you have long hair, part it to the side, just like Priyanka, to accentuate your shoulders.

Alia Bhatt’s vibrance in blue

Emulate Alia’s vibrant style with a preppy blue fringe mini dress featuring a plunging neckline. Make sure it’s tailored to fit comfortably. For accessories, go for strappy sandals to complement the youthful energy of the dress and add a pop of colour with playful, statement earrings. Capture Alia’s fresh look with a light foundation, subtle blush, and glossy lips. Embrace your natural beauty with minimal eye makeup. To mimic Alia’s bob, use a curling iron to create loose, bouncy curls that are well-defined yet relaxed.

Diana Penty’s glittering glamour

Opt for a deep plunging neck fringe dress adorned with glitters and sequins for a dazzling effect. Choose stiletto heels to maintain the dress’s glamorous appeal and enhance the sparkle with shimmering drop earrings and a matching clutch bag. Channel Diana’s confidence with a bold cat-eye, using liquid eyeliner paired with nude lips and a touch of highlighter for a radiant glow. Recreate Diana’s sleek hairbun by smoothing your hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck and securing it with pins for a polished look.

Personalize each look with your unique style and personality. Consider your skin tone, body shape, and personal preferences when selecting makeup shades, accessories, and hairstyles. Confidence is the key to truly owning any look, so wear it with a smile and grace, just like these fabulous Bollywood divas.

Now, armed with these detailed guidelines, you’re ready to step out and turn heads, whether you’re hitting the town for a night of fun or attending a special event. Embrace the glamour of fringe dresses and make these iconic styles your own. After all, fashion is your canvas, and your unique interpretation is the masterpiece.