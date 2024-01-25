Hugs And Kisses: Inside Mrunal Thakur’s Joyous Moments With Mother And Father

The gorgeous Mrunal Thakur is a social media bug. She often drops a glimpse of her personal and professional life. However, today was special for her, and she took to her Instagram handle to share this with her fans. The diva dropped photos with her family as she met them after a long time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal dropped a series of photos adorable photos of her family. From touching the feet of her mother to hugging her father, the visuals are pure joy. The smiles on their faces are undoubtedly worth a million dollars.

Indeed, family is very precious in people’s lives. Coming home after staying away for days and months is nostalgia. Being surrounded by your loved ones is a treat to the soul. Expressing her feelings, Mrunal captioned her post, “Hugs and kisses.”

Mrunal Thakur Work Front

The actress stepped into acting on a small screen and rose to fame with her stint in Super 30. At the same time, she became the talk of the town with her role as Sita Mahalaxmi in Sita Ramam. And recently, she was seen in Nana. She has worked with big stars and is an inspiration for many. Mrunal has worked hard for this day.

