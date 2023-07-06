ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh the talented actress who has gotten fame in the mediums of films, OTT and TV, takes our Rapid Fire questions. Check how she fared here by reading this at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 15:35:28
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh who is a known name in the acting field has the beautiful attributes of being compassionate, confident and of being a hard worker. Payal who has explored the mediums of films, OTT and TV is in a happy mood to take our Rapid Fire questions at IWMBuzz.com.

So here we are, with the gorgeous celebrity as she answers her Rapid Fires.

Check them here.

The superpower you want to have?

One possibility is the power of teleportation. This ability to instantly transport herself from one location to another transcends physical barriers and travel limitations. With teleportation, I could explore the world effortlessly, attend events in various parts of the globe, and quickly respond to emergencies. It would offer a convenient and efficient way to navigate through a busy life while experiencing the thrill of instantaneous travel.

Film character you are similar to in real life?

Pooh from K3G. It is a vibrant and confident character. With her effervescent personality and infectious energy, Pooh stands out as a modern and independent young woman. She possesses a unique blend of charm, sass, and humour that captivates both the audience and the other characters in the film. Pooh is known for her fashion-forward style and her ability to effortlessly command attention.

The kind of inspiration you crave for?

I crave for accomplished people to work with, iconic films and performances, life experiences, artistic collaborations, self-reflection and growth. A great example is Meryl Streep and also Waheeda Rahman ji.

Tell us a joke?

Sure, here’s a lighthearted joke for you:

Why don’t scientists trust atoms?
Because they make up everything!

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be?

Move your ass and put up a sass!

Your favorite sanitizer brand?

I still like Dettol. It is a brand I like since childhood.

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown?

International content. The kind of work that was shown in OTT was just incredible.

What kind of books you like to read?

I love a good Cinderella story, self-help and books on neuroplasticity.

If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life?

A circle. Simple and the truth. Life is a circle.

The kind of hairdo you love the most?

I love the old-school flip hair, or on some days cutting it close but then it takes time to grow.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani
Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is my favourite Hindi song: Sharad Jagtiani
My favourite romantic movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Karan Sharma
My favourite romantic movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Karan Sharma
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Exclusive: Ravi Jhankal to feature in web series Plot No 1/2
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Jackie Shroff is my fashion inspiration: Hemant Thatte
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Aadesh Chaudhary joins the cast of Zee TV’s Maitree
Latest Stories
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again
Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
Andy Roberts sparks debate as he asserts India’s 1983 world cup win as sheer ‘luck’
Andy Roberts sparks debate as he asserts India’s 1983 world cup win as sheer ‘luck’
Meet spoiler: Masoom gives Sumeet an ultimatum
Meet spoiler: Masoom gives Sumeet an ultimatum
Read Latest News