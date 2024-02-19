I expect to be considered for good roles in OTT and movies: Abhinandan Jindal after his film debut with Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay

Actor Abhinandan Jindal will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the Guru Randhawa starrer film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. The movie, directed by G. Ashok, will also feature Anupam Kher, Saiee Manjrekar and Atul Srivastava, Ila Arun and Paritosh Tripathi in important characters. With a good TV career giving him mighty exposure, Abhinandan is happy that he has finally laid foot on the big screen. The actor has been part of TV shows Krishna Chali London, Thapki Pyar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega etc.

Talking about his role in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Abhinandan states, “I play a kind-hearted guy, who is bound to have sympathy. He is someone who goes out of his way to help his friend. He is a smart guy, and he knows what he is doing. Despite knowing the consequences, he still pursues this course of action. Not just because she is his friend, but because her goal is very beneficial for society.”

Working in the film was a great experience for the actor. “For 9 years, I’ve always carried this attitude within me to not approach the role like a television actor, and my directors and producers knew that I approached my work more like a movie actor. I never got carried away by the media attention, nor did I get carried away by the fact that I was earning good money. In my acting institute, we were taught that it doesn’t matter whether we have the dialogue or not; what matters is the situation, and that you should approach your performance as if it’s your last shot. For me, acting is acting, whether it’s on stage, TV, or in movies. In TV, things used to get edited because our audience expects that, so I always had that yearning within me for the extra things that I do beyond the lines, wondering when they will be appreciated. And now, that is fulfilled as I have the opportunity to express myself,” he states on his experience shooting the film.

The actor shares his heartfelt feelings about shooting with Anupam Kherji as his first shot for the film. “After my first scene with Anupam Ji, Ila ma’am told me that I was a very good actor and she thought that I had already done films. But then she discovered that it was my debut movie. She encouraged me to work in movies, as the audience has evolved.”

On his transition from TV to movies, Abhinandan explains, “I never tried for movies. If I had thought about how I would get a movie while doing TV, I would have gone back home. But I always believed in myself that I would do it. My nature on TV was to act while reading the screenplay rather than just by reading the lines. For me, subject matter is important and that helped me here while shooting for the film.”

“As of now, I am open to TV as well, but I want to get into OTT and movies. I want to do roles like Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Darr’. I want to explore a range of roles, like the ones Manoj Bajpayee does, where he is powerful without necessarily showing it, or like Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’. It has to be a lead role or a role with significant development. I would also love to portray characters where, even though I am negative, the audience loves it and I can do justice to the character. I want the role to be challenging,” he adds on future goals.

“I am addicted to learning; I never get satisfied. My heart craves to explore more and more. I dream of doing a movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” he adds.

His expectations from this film will be, “The role is decent, and it involves loyalty towards a friend, evoking sympathy, and maintaining his good-hearted side while upholding professional principles. Balancing these aspects taught me valuable lessons from the character. I simply expect to be considered for good roles in OTT and movies.”

Best of luck!!