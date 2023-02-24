Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi film fraternity. The actress is one of the finest in today’s time in the entertainment space and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end manages to win hearts of one and all with perfection. In all these years, Bhumi Pednekar has been a part of many successful and popular award-winning movies that have helped her cement her niche in the entertainment industry and well, that’s why, anything and everything from her end grabs a lot of love and appreciation for real. Her social media game is quite lit and well, that’s why, off-late, her social media game has seen tremendous rise as well in the entertainment industry.

Each and every time Bhumi Pednekar drops a cute and adorable photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans for real, netizens as well as fans simply fall in love and go bananas. This time however, she’s used her social media account to shower words of praise for her dear sister on her birthday and we love it. She wrote,

To the kindest, smartest, toughest and most beautiful girl I know @samikshapednekar – Happy Birthday ❤️

You deserve only the best.

You’re the best sister, daughter and companion anyone could ask for.

My brave Samu,

I love you so much that I just can’t deal with it ❤️

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com