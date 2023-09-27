Movies | Celebrities

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt recently won hearts as Rocky and Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The duo is back again; check out the reason below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Sep,2023 08:35:27
Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855685

The iconic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt never fails to captivate fans with their amazing chemistry and friendship. It’s always a pleasure to see them on screen. The duo paired for the first time in the blockbuster film Gully Boy and witnessed the crazy for the duo; they next featured in the drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. However, it seems this iconic duo is back again. Let’s check out what’s new.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Are Back Again

The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, on their official Instagram handle, shared photos of Ranveer and Alia in the stunning vintage glam. The couple looked beautiful together, and it also made us curious to know why the duo returned. In the caption, they revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is now on Prime Video, and the audience can watch it anytime. “not Rocky & Ranj heating it all in here and how!”.

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855677

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855679

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855680

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855681

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855682

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855683

Iconic Duo Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Back Again, Know Deets Inside 855684

In the series of photos, Ranveer and Alia slay their look in vintage style. The actress opts for a beautiful beige plain saree, which she pairs with a white velvet plunging neckline blouse design. With the oxidized earrings, she adorns her look. Her open hairstyle gives her a stunning look. The minimalistic makeup adds a touch of sophistication.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a plain black shirt tucked in with white and black striped pants and secured with a belt. The black specs elevate his charm.

Did you like the iconic duo slaying together? Share with us in the comments.

