ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown

Rakul is not just a pretty face. She also took the opportunity to share some valuable fashion wisdom with the media, proving that there's more to her than meets the eye. In a world obsessed with following trends, Rakul emphasized the importance of authenticity and individuality.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
28 May,2023 11:50:07
IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown

Rakul Preet’s stunning fashion sense

Rakul Preet Singh, the charismatic actor, never fails to mesmerize audiences with her remarkable acting skills and impeccable style. Recently, she graced the green carpet of the star-studded IIFA Rocks 2023 event in Abu Dhabi, stealing the spotlight in a breathtaking one-shoulder white gown that left everyone in awe.

But Rakul is not just a pretty face. She also took the opportunity to share some valuable fashion wisdom with the media, proving that there’s more to her than meets the eye. In a world obsessed with following trends, Rakul emphasized the importance of authenticity and individuality. She encouraged people to embrace their unique sense of style and create their own fashion statements, rather than conforming to societal expectations.

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810793

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810794

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810795

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810796

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810797

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810798

IIFA 2023: Rakul Preet Singh exudes as queen in one-shoulder white gown 810799

However, Rakul’s talents extend beyond the fashion realm. She is all set to bewitch audiences with her upcoming horror drama ‘Boo’, a film that promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. Directed by Vijay and featuring a talented ensemble cast including Monica, Nivetha Pethuraj, Megha Akash, Manjima Mohan, and Vidyu Raman, ‘Boo’ is bound to showcase Rakul’s versatility and ability to deliver captivating performances.

With her undeniable talent, fashion-forward choices, and diverse range of roles, Rakul Preet Singh continues to make her mark in the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Audiences can’t help but be captivated by her charm, and we eagerly await what she has in store for us next.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Relive 'childhood memories' the Rakul Preet Singh style
Relive 'childhood memories' the Rakul Preet Singh style
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse amidst preps for her IIFA performance- and she proves she can look good in anything
Rakul Preet Singh shares a glimpse amidst preps for her IIFA performance- and she proves she can look good in anything
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
What's cooking at Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh's end?
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
Rakul Preet Singh gets summer ready with yum ice-cream bon bons
The most gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh and Sarees- A match made in heaven!
The most gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh and Sarees- A match made in heaven!
Latest Stories
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Rishab Shetty raised an appeal to make a Film City in Bengaluru at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave!
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Priyanka Chopra reviews ‘Polite Society’, in awe of Priya’s stunts
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Producer Shankar Naidu's film 'Bharateeyans' pays tribute to the Indian martyrs
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Meet Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Mains’ of her life
Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white
Kriti Sanon’s staples are all about black and white
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan redefine romance in ‘Naseeb Se’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha, watch
Read Latest News