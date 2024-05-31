In Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Fierce In Chic Maroon Co-ord Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. The queen of hearts in the film industry is not only known for her acting skills but also her out-of-the-box fashion sense, setting new trends daily. In her recent photos, the diva has set a new fashion bar with her chic appearance in a stunning maroon co-ord set.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Fierce Avatar In Maroon

Redefining the trend, the Pushpa actress graced the scene in a stunning maroon co-ord set, radiating her timeless charm. She wore a top resembling a waistcoat with an edgy pattern, which was a perfect match for her. The halter detail, strapless sleeves, and unique neckline added a touch of chic to her ensemble. She completed her look with a matching high-waisted flared bottom, complementing her swag.

But wait! Samantha continues to impress with her fiery appearance, adorning her look with a wavy hairstyle that adds a touch of funkiness. The bold eyeliner and kajal, with a smokey touch, accentuate her beautiful eyes, giving her fierce vibes. The brownish maroon lips suit her pop look. To add an extra dose of sophistication, she opted for small diamond-embellished hoop earrings.

With her edgy jawline, stunning figure, and fierce attitude, Samantha makes hearts flutter. The diva channels her inner beauty and sassy attitude on camera through striking poses. Samantha’s striking eye content with the camera in her photos makes it seem like she is talking to us. However, it was her fierce expressions that left fans spellbound.