Movies | Celebrities

In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam

The gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in the European city of Amsterdam. Here's check out how the actress is enjoying her pink day in the city

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 04:05:31
In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam 862537
credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, is currently in vacation mode. Earlier, she was vacationing with her mother, and now it seems she is on one solo trip. The diva at present is enjoying her time in the European country Netherlands’s capital, Amsterdam. And here is how she is spending her pink day in the city.

Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Day In Amsterdam

Taking to her Instagram post, Sara shares some pictures from her pink day. The actress began her beautiful morning in the city with a vibrant pink vibe as she dons a beautiful dark pink top with a matching scarf. She pairs her look with the flare blue denim jeans. She completes her comfy vibes with funky, colourful shoes. With black and white glasses, minimalistic makeup and an open hairstyle, she looks vacation-ready.

In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam 862540

In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam 862539

In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam 862538

Throughout the photos, Sara Ali poses on the streets of Dam Square, a square city in Amsterdam. Also, she enjoys her time sightseeing the beautiful water bodies. While tired of the denim jeans, she changed it with comfy joggers and normal white shoes. Sara sat beside the water area and enjoyed the sunny weather. Her relaxing face shows that she is enjoying her vacation.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Day in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos] 860804
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan: Celeb-Approved Navratri lehenga designs for girls [Photos]
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan 860912
Tracksuits are your travel-ready essentials! Take cues from Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi & Sara Ali Khan
Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion 859966
Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]
From Almond milk to fashion spree: Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Paris getaway 858176
From Almond milk to fashion spree: Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Paris getaway
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos] 857978
Go cheeky like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan in one piece dresses [Photos]

Latest Stories

Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here 862533
Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Fun-filled Girls Day Out 862515
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor’s Fun-filled Girls Day Out
Mouni Roy And Anita Hassanandani Are Beauty In Black See-through Dress, Watch 862507
Mouni Roy And Anita Hassanandani Are Beauty In Black See-through Dress, Watch
Too Hot To Handle! Anushka Sen Poses In Mini Dress, See Photos 862502
Too Hot To Handle! Anushka Sen Poses In Mini Dress, See Photos
Why so hot? Rashmika Mandanna personifies ‘sultry’ in scooped neck silk LBD, check out 862364
Why so hot? Rashmika Mandanna personifies ‘sultry’ in scooped neck silk LBD, check out
All that glitters is Munmun Dutta! Giving co ord set a bold twist [Photos] 862556
All that glitters is Munmun Dutta! Giving co ord set a bold twist [Photos]
Read Latest News