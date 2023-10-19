In Photos: Sara Ali Khan's 'Pink' Day On Streets Of Amsterdam

One of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, is currently in vacation mode. Earlier, she was vacationing with her mother, and now it seems she is on one solo trip. The diva at present is enjoying her time in the European country Netherlands’s capital, Amsterdam. And here is how she is spending her pink day in the city.

Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Day In Amsterdam

Taking to her Instagram post, Sara shares some pictures from her pink day. The actress began her beautiful morning in the city with a vibrant pink vibe as she dons a beautiful dark pink top with a matching scarf. She pairs her look with the flare blue denim jeans. She completes her comfy vibes with funky, colourful shoes. With black and white glasses, minimalistic makeup and an open hairstyle, she looks vacation-ready.

Throughout the photos, Sara Ali poses on the streets of Dam Square, a square city in Amsterdam. Also, she enjoys her time sightseeing the beautiful water bodies. While tired of the denim jeans, she changed it with comfy joggers and normal white shoes. Sara sat beside the water area and enjoyed the sunny weather. Her relaxing face shows that she is enjoying her vacation.

Did you like Sara Ali Khan’s Pink Day in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments box below.