In order to receive Lord Mahakal’s blessings at the renowned Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, well-known actress Bhumi Pednekar travelled to Ujjain. While there, she and her colleagues received good fortune from Nandi Hall since seeing Lord Mahakal.

Bhumi Pednekar shot to fame with her debut movie Dum Lagake Haisha. The movie also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the male lead. Bhumi portrayed the role of an overweight woman in the movie. Bhumi, with films like these managed to mark a niche in Bollywood of her own. Her unconventional roles have found her fame nationwide.

Along with prominent elected officials and actors from the entertainment industry, many common devotees from across the nation travel to the world-famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, among the twelve Jyotirlingas, to pursue Lord Mahakal’s blessings. In this scenario, Bollywood starlet Bhumi Pednekar went to visit Lord Mahakal on Saturday night and sought his blessings. Some of his travelling companions from Mumbai also toured Mahakal at this time. Bhumi attired simply for her voyage to the temple so that nobody would recognise her.

She wore a covering over her head the rest of the time. Pandit Shivam Vyas and Laddu Guru decided to visit Nandi Hall in the Mahakal temple to witness the divine. Bhumi went to the Mahakal temple first, then she went to the complex’s Lord Ganesha temple.

Bhumi Pednekar has a tonne of upcoming projects, and numerous others are in progress. In the coming days, movies such as Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Afwah, The Lady Killer, Bheed, Bhashak, and Takht will be set to release, among many others, as per reports online.