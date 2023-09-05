In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the power couple that continues to capture hearts around the world, shared glimpses of their recent travel adventure on Monday via Priyanka’s Instagram Stories. The couple, known for their global jet-setting lifestyle, once again provided fans with a sneak peek into their journey.

In the first picture, Priyanka appeared engrossed in the moment, capturing a selfie inside their car. She playfully captioned it, saying, “Ice ice baby,” while geotagging the location as Austin, Texas, where they seemed to be headed.

In the subsequent image, Priyanka wore a radiant smile, glancing sideways as Nick gazed directly into the camera. She tagged Nick and wrote a heartfelt, “See you soon,” hinting at the excitement of their upcoming plans.

As they embarked on their journey to Austin, Priyanka couldn’t resist capturing the beauty of the clouds from their vantage point, sharing a picturesque photo of the skies.

In a candid moment, Priyanka snapped a photo of Nick lost in thought, looking out the window. She playfully described the scene as “Dreamy (heart eyes emoji),” showcasing their love for travel and exploration.

The love story between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been nothing short of captivating, with their adventures and candid moments often making headlines. As they continue to traverse the globe together, their bond remains as strong as ever, and fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in their journey.