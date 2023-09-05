Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas

Priyanka appeared engrossed in the moment, capturing a selfie inside their car. She playfully captioned it, saying, "Ice ice baby," while geotagging the location as Austin, Texas, where they seemed to be headed.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
05 Sep,2023 09:30:31
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas 848552

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the power couple that continues to capture hearts around the world, shared glimpses of their recent travel adventure on Monday via Priyanka’s Instagram Stories. The couple, known for their global jet-setting lifestyle, once again provided fans with a sneak peek into their journey.

In the first picture, Priyanka appeared engrossed in the moment, capturing a selfie inside their car. She playfully captioned it, saying, “Ice ice baby,” while geotagging the location as Austin, Texas, where they seemed to be headed.

In the subsequent image, Priyanka wore a radiant smile, glancing sideways as Nick gazed directly into the camera. She tagged Nick and wrote a heartfelt, “See you soon,” hinting at the excitement of their upcoming plans.

As they embarked on their journey to Austin, Priyanka couldn’t resist capturing the beauty of the clouds from their vantage point, sharing a picturesque photo of the skies.

In a candid moment, Priyanka snapped a photo of Nick lost in thought, looking out the window. She playfully described the scene as “Dreamy (heart eyes emoji),” showcasing their love for travel and exploration.

Check out-

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas 848548

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas 848549

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas 848550

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get candid and cosy as they take off to Texas 848551

The love story between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been nothing short of captivating, with their adventures and candid moments often making headlines. As they continue to traverse the globe together, their bond remains as strong as ever, and fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in their journey.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844711
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics
Inside Nick Jonas’ Boston concert, see pics 843989
Inside Nick Jonas’ Boston concert, see pics
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra 843364
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick 842811
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read 841953
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read
Adorable! Priyank Chopra drops pictures of Malti Marie from Nick Jonas’ NY tour 841169
Adorable! Priyanka Chopra drops pictures of Malti Marie from Nick Jonas’ NY tour

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Ektaa BP Singh to join the cast of Imlie 848677
Exclusive: Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Ektaa BP Singh to join the cast of Imlie
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal 848690
‘I hoped I could do a film that families would love to come out and see!’ : Vicky Kaushal
#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam 848570
#HappyTeachersDay: The day should be celebrated with huge enthusiasm always: Kaveri Priyam
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's 'The Vaccine War' wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square 848668
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India's List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy 848666
Ektaa R Kapoor Once Again Recognized on Fortune India’s List of Most Powerful Women in Business and Economy
A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla 848665
A good skinny fitted body-hugging dress makes me feel sexy: Samridhii Shukla
Read Latest News