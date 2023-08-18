ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit

Subhashree donned a striking black wrap-around top that exuded a sense of confident elegance. Teaming it up with sleek black trouser pants, she effortlessly merged comfort with style, making it clear that she's the queen of fashion versatility.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Aug,2023 20:30:50
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit 843946

Subhashree Ganguly is taking the fashion world by storm, and her recent style statement is nothing short of spectacular. The diva effortlessly pulled off a bossy and chic look, proving once again that she’s a trendsetter to watch out for.

In her latest appearance, Subhashree donned a striking black wrap-around top that exuded a sense of confident elegance. Teaming it up with sleek black trouser pants, she effortlessly merged comfort with style, making it clear that she’s the queen of fashion versatility.

But that’s not all – her pulled-back, perfectly curled hairdo added an extra touch of sophistication to her ensemble. And when it comes to makeup, Subhashree knows how to slay. Her bold smudgy eyes and nude lips perfectly complemented the attire, proving that subtlety can be just as powerful as extravagance.

Accessorizing with finesse, she added chic accessories that effortlessly elevated her look. From head to toe, Subhashree’s ensemble was a masterclass in blending confidence, style, and trendsetting.

In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit 843943

In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit 843944

In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly spells fashion frenzy in black pantsuit 843945

With this appearance, Subhashree Ganguly has truly set the fashion bar high for the season. Her ability to transform a classic black co-ord into a bossy and fashionable statement is a testament to her unmatched fashion prowess. Fashion enthusiasts, take notes – Subhashree Ganguly is here to rule the style game!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Watch: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Menka To Set Fire Across Bengal 840835
Watch: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Menka To Set Fire Across Bengal
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics 838067
Subhashree Ganguly embraces timeless alure in lavender hued Anarkali, see pics
Subhashree Ganguly Receives 'Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude 837391
Subhashree Ganguly Receives ‘Mahanayak Shomman, Shares Gratitude
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics 835431
Inside Subhashree Ganguly’s Bali trip, see pics
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now 834973
Subhashree Ganguly Looks Uber In Vacation Pictures; Check Now
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set 833619
In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set
Latest Stories
Sonali Kulkarni's saree saga gets vintage twirl, see pics 843847
Sonali Kulkarni’s saree saga gets vintage twirl, see pics
Watch: Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan special dance performance 843948
Watch: Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan special dance performance
Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers for using his designs, says ‘shocking breach of faith’ 843861
Fashion Designer Tarun Tahiliani slams Made In Heaven 2 makers for using his designs, says ‘shocking breach of faith’
Vivek Agnihotri calls out Shah Rukh Khan for ruining Bollywood’s identity, read 843937
Vivek Agnihotri calls out Shah Rukh Khan for ruining Bollywood’s identity, read
Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV's family drama 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ 843935
Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV’s family drama ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’
On India’s Got Talent, host Arjun Bijlani surprises Abujhmad Group with gifts sent by his son, Ayaan Bijlani 843923
On India’s Got Talent, host Arjun Bijlani surprises Abujhmad Group with gifts sent by his son, Ayaan Bijlani
Read Latest News