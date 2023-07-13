In Pics: Subhashree Ganguly Turns Butterfly In Co-ord Set

The Bengali Beauty Subhashree Ganguly has constantly grabbed attention with her sartorial fashion choices. Her power dressing has become an inspiration for many. Whether she styles herself in stunning ethnic drapes or chic western dresses, Subhashree knows to carry out fashion with her unique wardrobe collection. Yet again, she turned butterfly in co-ord set. Read more to know about her new avatar.

Subhashree Ganguly’s Butterfly Avatar

The 32-year-old shared new pictures on her Instagram. She styled herself like a beautiful butterfly in a co-ord set. She wore a neon halter neck bodice paired with matching pants. The tied knot details added a unique look to her outfit.

In contrast, the actress elevated her style with accessories. She wore gold hoop earrings, bracelets, and a a watch that added a classy touch.

Her bold winged eyeliner, rosy blushed cheeks, and peach matte lip color rounded her style. Her overall makeup and style complemented each other. In addition, her unique braided hairstyle with flying flicks made her look filmy.

Subhashree Ganguly, throughout her photoshoot, flaunted her beauty like a butterfly. In the first picture, she tried to fly like a butterfly and bloom in the neon shade. Isn’t her new co-ord set style a perfect look for your office party or an official meeting to be the center of attraction?

Did you like the new butterfly avatar of Subhashree Ganguly?