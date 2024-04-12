Movies | Celebrities

In the Moment: Priyanka Chopra’s Candid Shot of Daughter Malti Marie’s Street Adventures

Priyanka Chopra has shared several images of her daughter Malti Marie on social media, including photos of a baby playing in the streets.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Priyanka Chopra, a true multi-talent, effortlessly balances her career and home life, all while instilling in her daughter, Malti Marie, the same strength and independence that she embodies. This unique parenting style has endeared her to fans and made her daughter a global sensation. Recently, Priyanka shared some candid moments of Malti Marie’s street adventures on social media, which, unsurprisingly, went viral.

Priyanka Chopra’s Captures Sweet Moments Of Malti Marie While Playing On The Street-

Priyanka Chopra fell in love again after holding her daughter Malti Marie for the first time. Since then, she has done an excellent job as a mother. Sometimes, the mother turns into a photographer and posts glimpses of her child enjoying the moment on social media. The actress shared many photos of her toddler playing on the cobbled streets on Instagram stories.

The child attempts to climb the adorable yellow chair in the first shot. Look at how adorable she looks in that pink and white flared mini dress with matching pants. The toddler, dressed warmly in a white puffer jacket and pink pants, is seen busy playing with three grey balls. In the last picture, she appears in a white and pink raincoat and purple gumboots, and she is playing with a bumble gun on a rainy day.

