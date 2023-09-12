Movies | Celebrities

Author: IWMBuzz
12 Sep,2023 21:56:46
Alia Bhatt‘s latest romantic comedy film, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,” directed by Karan Johar, has indeed been a sweet success, capturing hearts with her on-screen chemistry alongside Ranveer Singh.

But that’s not all; Alia has also ventured into Hollywood, making her debut in “Heart of Stone” alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It seems she’s truly making waves in the entertainment world.

Taking a well-deserved break,Alia is currently enjoying quality time with her family in the vibrant city of New York. Joined by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their adorable daughter, Raha, they’re savoring precious moments together.

Recently, on September 12th, Alia shared a delightful snapshot on Instagram. The photo captures her leaning out of a sleek black car against a backdrop of a vivid rainbow gracing the cloudy sky. She looked effortlessly elegant in a simple white t-shirt, hoop earrings, and her hair flowing freely, showcasing her natural beauty.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s rainbow filled NYC diaries, see photos 851023

With minimal makeup accentuating her radiant smile, Alia playfully captioned the post, “somewhere over the rainbowwwww,” adding a touch of whimsy to the enchanting scene. It’s evident that she’s not only a talented actress but also a master at spreading joy through her social media updates. Don’t miss this delightful glimpse into Alia Bhatt’s world.

