Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Tamannaah Bhatia are top beauties in the town. In the photos below, let's check out what is happening on their sunny day today.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
07 Oct,2023 19:00:56
Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859306
  • Highlights
  • Kareena Kapoor’s traveling tour on a sunny day.
  • Alia Bhatt’s cozy sunny weather mood.
  • Tamannaah Bhatia’s gorgeous sunkissed selfie time.

Our beloved beauties Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Tamannaah Bhatia, are social media lovers. These actresses love to share insights from their day-to-day life with their fans. Yet again, the divas give a sneak peek into their sunny day vibes in the latest photos on their Instagram handle.

Kareena Kapoor’s Sunny Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo of Bollywood shared a photo of herself inside the car. Kareena was on her way to the Ramoji filmcity. She looked all red in the sunny weather in the casual black t-shirt with a green hat and digital watch in her hand. She clicked a selfie with a tired expression on her face. “Enroute Ramoji filmcity face…. iykyk… ok bye.” (iykyk- If you know you know).

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859305

Alia Bhatt’s Sunny Vibes

On the other hand, Alia is creating positivity with her beautiful smile. In the image, she can be seen wearing a colorful tye-dye co-ord set, and she styled it with no makeup. She made a heart with her hands and captioned it, “Onlyy Love.” The green nature and cozy vibes of Alia look soothing.

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859303

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Sunkissed Glow

While Lust Stories actress Tamannaah shows her irresistible glow in the sunkissed picture, she posed for a selfie inside the car. The black and white t-shirt with gold heart-shaped earrings and messy hairstyle looks captivating. And this snap is just so beautiful.

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, And Tamannaah Bhatia's Sunny Day Vibes In Photos 859304

What is your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

