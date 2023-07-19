ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s 41st birthday with beloved husband Nick Jonas, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Jul,2023 22:05:36
Global icon Priyanka Chopra marked her 41st birthday on Tuesday, receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from husband Nick Jonas and a host of Indian colleagues, including Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, who took to social media to celebrate the special occasion. Amidst the birthday festivities, Priyanka is currently engrossed in her film ‘Heads of State,’ where she shares the screen with renowned stars John Cena and Idris Elba, filming in the vibrant city of London.

Nick Jonas shared an adorable unseen picture on Instagram, expressing his love for his wife, captioning it, “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love.” The snapshot captured Priyanka elegantly donning a polka dot maxi dress, sitting side by side with Nick on a luxurious yacht, though it remains uncertain whether the picture is from her birthday celebration or a cherished moment from the past.

The power couple was recently spotted at the women’s final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, adding to their star-studded appearance. While Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova triumphed with her first Grand Slam win, Priyanka and Nick were among the distinguished audience, showcasing their love for sports and shared interests.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s 41st birthday with beloved husband Nick Jonas, see pics 835213

Notably, Priyanka has been making waves in the digital world as well, starring in her debut web series ‘Citadel,’ which has already secured a second season. In a recent development, she has reportedly chosen to opt-out of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ a project featuring celebrated stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

