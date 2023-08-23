ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who met at the Met Gala in 2017, have been inseparable ever since and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Aug,2023 05:05:15
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844711

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has once again set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram carousel post, taking us through the highlights of her busy month. Captioned “August magic,” the post is a perfect mix of fashion and family moments.

The carousel begins with Priyanka Chopra’s outfit details, where she credits her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray and showcases the jewelry brand she represents, BVLGARi. The first picture zooms in on her stylish navel piercing, kicking off the visual journey.

In the second snapshot, Priyanka is joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, striking a pose together. The following photo captures their daughter, Malti Marie, engaging with a baby doll, radiating adorable charm. The post continues with heartwarming shots of Malti Marie, adding a touch of sweetness to the collection. Finally, we’re treated to a candid moment of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti Marie enjoying Central Park in New York.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844702

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844703

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844704

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844705

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844706

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844707

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who met at the Met Gala in 2017, have been inseparable ever since and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick even made a cameo appearance in Priyanka’s film “Love Again” earlier this year.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844708

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844709

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics 844710

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world in January 2022 via surrogate, sharing their joy in a heartfelt statement, emphasizing their focus on family and requesting privacy during this special time.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra 843364
It’s all about mid-week Fam-jam, for Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick 842811
Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers in high spirits at Yankee Stadium Concert, drops mushy moments with Nick
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read 841953
Alia Bhatt draws comparison with Priyanka Chopra post her Hollywood debut ‘Heart Of Stone’, read
Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie 'Look For Super Moon' On London Streets 839963
Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie ‘Look For Super Moon’ On London Streets
When Priyanka Chopra got into an ugly fight in flight with fellow passenger for using ‘mobile phone’ while taking off 838259
When Priyanka Chopra got into an ugly fight in flight with fellow passenger for using ‘mobile phone’ while taking off
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’ 835599
Manipur Massacre: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor raise concern, demand ‘swift justice’
Latest Stories
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here 844752
Shraddha Kapoor Found A Sunshine In Human Form, Find Here
Watch: Nia Sharma's Thrilling Beach Activity Amidst The Rain 844746
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Thrilling Beach Activity Amidst The Rain
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress 844744
Ananya Panday Is Glamour Personified In Blue One Shoulder Dress
Prabhas heaps praises for Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, read 844730
Prabhas heaps praises for Anushka Shetty’s ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’, read
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation" 844877
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says “That’s truly the final stamp of validation”
Akshara Singh Flaunts 'Gulabi Glow' Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga 844850
Akshara Singh Flaunts ‘Gulabi Glow’ Pink Stones Embellished Lehenga
Read Latest News