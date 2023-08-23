Inside Priyanka Chopra’s busy August diaries, see pics

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has once again set social media abuzz with her latest Instagram carousel post, taking us through the highlights of her busy month. Captioned “August magic,” the post is a perfect mix of fashion and family moments.

The carousel begins with Priyanka Chopra’s outfit details, where she credits her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray and showcases the jewelry brand she represents, BVLGARi. The first picture zooms in on her stylish navel piercing, kicking off the visual journey.

In the second snapshot, Priyanka is joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, striking a pose together. The following photo captures their daughter, Malti Marie, engaging with a baby doll, radiating adorable charm. The post continues with heartwarming shots of Malti Marie, adding a touch of sweetness to the collection. Finally, we’re treated to a candid moment of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti Marie enjoying Central Park in New York.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who met at the Met Gala in 2017, have been inseparable ever since and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Nick even made a cameo appearance in Priyanka’s film “Love Again” earlier this year.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, into the world in January 2022 via surrogate, sharing their joy in a heartfelt statement, emphasizing their focus on family and requesting privacy during this special time.