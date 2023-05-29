ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics

Priyanka Chopra dropped insights from her weekend fam-jam with her family Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Scroll down beneath to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 May,2023 17:00:51
Priyanka Chopra, the charismatic star of “The Citadel,” has once again brightened our day with a delightful snapshot of a heart-warming family outing. On a lazy Sunday, the actress treated her fans to a glimpse of her picture-perfect picnic with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their adorable one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie. Sharing the moment on her Instagram, Priyanka posted a captivating photo of herself, Nick, and little Malti enjoying the great outdoors.

While the picture shows Priyanka seated with her back to the camera, her little munchkin steals the spotlight in a summer dress and an utterly charming little hat. The trio looks effortlessly stylish, radiating a relaxed and casual vibe that is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face. It’s moments like these that remind us of the joys of family and the beauty of simple pleasures.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture from her Sunday picnic

Poured with love and adoration in just one picture, PeeCee wrote, “Sundays are for picnics.”

Here take a look-

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811033

 

Reactions

One wrote, “The most important time is family time , Do enjoyed every moment ❤”

Another wrote, “Why you r so incredible 💝😍 and aesthetic Mimi didi !”

A third user wrote, “Two great parents Nick and Priyanka❤️”

A fourth user wrote, “I love Sundays❤️Family days are always the best”

A fifth user wrote, “Love this little family how cute Nick priyanka and baby Malti Marie stay like that always”

 

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811034

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811035 Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811037 Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811038 Inside Priyanka Chopra’s fam-jam with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, see pics 811039

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

