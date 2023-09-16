Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend

Rakul Preet Singh sure knows how to have a ‘dessert-filled’ weekend in style! The actress recently gave us a sneak peek into her delightful weekend escapade through a candid Instagram post that left us all craving something sweet.

Rocking a tangerine sleeveless tank top paired with a sleek black sling bag, Rakul was the epitome of casual chic. But what truly caught our attention was her effortlessly elegant hairbun and the fact that she opted for a makeup-free look, proving that confidence is the best accessory one can wear.

To add a touch of glamour to her weekend ensemble, Rakul adorned herself with a pair of golden hoop earrings, proving that even when indulging in pancakes and a chocolate bowl dessert, style is never compromised.

In the pictures, Rakul is all smiles as she poses with a plate of delicious-looking pancakes and a tempting chocolate fountain. Her infectious happiness is a reminder that weekends are for indulging in life’s sweet pleasures and spreading joy. As she aptly put it in her caption, “Happppy weekend peeps !! Smile and spread smiles.”

Recipe for pancake

To whip up a batch of delectable pancakes, commence by whisking together 1 cup of all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, pinch of salt, and 1 cup of regular milk (you can use vegan milk too) in a mixing bowl until achieving a silky-smooth consistency. In a separate bowl, vigorously beat 1 egg and incorporate 2 tablespoons of melted butter, then introduce this mixture into the flour amalgamation and gently stir until just melded. Proceed to preheat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat, applying a light coating of butter or oil. Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake onto the heated surface and allow them to cook until bubbles surface on the top side, then deftly flip them over to attain a luscious golden-brown hue on both sides. Serve these airy pancakes alongside a drizzle of maple syrup, a medley of fresh berries, or any of your preferred toppings. Relish the delightful feast!

Recipe for chocolate bowl dessert

To create a delightful chocolate bowl dessert, melt 8 ounces of chocolate, dip inflated balloons into the melted chocolate, set them on parchment paper to cool and harden, deflate and remove the balloons once the chocolate is firm, and finally, fill the chocolate bowls with ice cream, whipped cream, berries, nuts, or any preferred toppings of your choice. Enjoy this creative and delicious treat that’s sure to impress your guests!

Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘dessert-filled’ weekend not only made our taste buds tingle but also inspired us to embrace the simple joys of life and share positivity wherever we go. So, here’s to Rakul for showing us that style, sweetness, and smiles are the perfect ingredients for a perfect weekend!