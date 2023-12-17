Inside Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘warmth-filled’ Sunday [Watch]

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently was spotted at a sports event organized for children under the care of the ‘Sant Ishwar Foundation’ in Pune. The event witnessed the actress lending her support to the Hyderabad Strike team, showcasing a commitment beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry.

Rakul Preet Singh shares the video on Instagram

Sharing the memorable experience on her social media handles, Rakul Preet Singh posted snapshots capturing the essence of her interactions with children from GHAR Pune, a beneficiary of the Sant Ishwar Foundation’s initiatives. The event included a special screening of the Hyderabad Strikers’ match, eliciting genuine enthusiasm from the young audience.

Sharing the video she wrote, “Had the most beautiful meeting with these wonderful kids from GHAR Pune @sant_ishwar_foundation .. organized for them to watch the @hyderabadstrikers match and they cheered the loudest !! Their smiles made my day”

The video left her fandom all emotional and proud. They praised the actress for being humble with the kids. Check out the video below:

Rakul Preet Singh, celebrated for her versatile roles on the silver screen, actively engaged with the children, fostering connections and sharing moments of joy. The actress was visibly moved by the infectious excitement and smiles of the young attendees, making the event a memorable experience for all.

Beyond the glamour of showbiz, Rakul Preet Singh’s involvement in charitable endeavors resonates with a deeper commitment to social causes. As she continues to make strides in the cinematic world, fans eagerly await her upcoming roles in two highly anticipated pan-Indian films, Ayalaan and Indian 2, where her talent is poised to shine once again. Stay tuned for more updates on Rakul Preet Singh’s impactful contributions, both on and off the screen.